Obituary Flowers Malcolm Jay Fletcher died Friday, June 14, 2019, at his home in Memphis. He was 42 years old. Jay was preceded in death by his father, Gene Fletcher. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Fletcher, his sister, Jeanie Fletcher Rittenberry, and his niece and nephew.



A native of Arlington, Jay graduated from Bolton High School and attended The University of Memphis on an Emerging Leaders scholarship. He was an entrepreneur at the young age of 18 when he purchased East Memphis Florist. He added to his floral shops with The Flower Company of Collierville and Munford Florist & Gifts. Jay served as President of the Memphis Professional Florist Association and won numerous industry awards including the Horizon Award for the Tennessee State Florist Association.



After leaving the floral business, Jay worked for Sheraton Casino Tunica and was later in management with Hollywood Casino and Hotel in Tunica, Mississippi and Bangor, Maine. Most recently Jay was a real estate agent with Crye-Leike where he became a member of MAAR's Multi-Million Dollar Club in 2015.



Jay was one of a kind who loved life and brought joy to everyone he met. He was smart, funny, successful and a faithful friend to so many. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.



In keeping with Jay's wishes, there will be no funeral services. The family will host a celebration of life. To honor Jay and his passion and success in the floral industry, the family suggests you send flowers to someone special in your life.



Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com. Published in The Daily Memphian on June 17, 2019