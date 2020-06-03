Malcolm L Daniels, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born in Memphis, TN on June 22, 1934, to the late Clifton W Daniels and Ruby Jacques Daniels.



He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Betty Hollabaugh Daniels of Bartlett, TN, a daughter Cheryl Daniels Fowler and her husband Tony of Munford, TN, a son Steve Daniels of Bartlett, TN, a granddaughter Bridget Fowler Niggl and her husband John of Memphis, TN, his brother CW Daniels and his wife Ruth of El Centro, CA, his sister Roberta Pate of Mooresville, IN, his friend and brother in law Larry Lawrence of Memphis, TN and several nieces and nephews that he loved very much.



Mac was retired from TVA and was a faithful member of Eastside Baptist Church.



Visitation will be held Thursday, June 4th from 5 to 7 pm. The funeral service will be held Friday, June 5th at 2 pm, both will be held at Memphis Funeral Home, 3700 N Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN. Interment will follow at Memphis Memory Gardens at 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Rd, Memphis, TN



