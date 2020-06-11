Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Mamie's life story with friends and family

Share Mamie's life story with friends and family



1933 – 2020



Mamie Annette Taylor, age 86, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, and former resident of Jackson, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday afternoon, June 10, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.



Annette was born September 25, 1933, in Fayette County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late James Alex Taylor and Pearl McNabb Taylor. She was a graduate of Fayette County High School in 1952 and was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse at West Tennessee Transitional Care for many years. Annette was also a homemaker throughout her life and resided in Jackson for 30 years before moving to Memphis 14 years ago. She was a member of Quail Ridge Church of Christ in Bartlett, Tennessee and she enjoyed reading her Bible and going to Bible study groups.



Ms. Taylor is survived by two daughters, Charlotte Hennessy (Dr. Steven) of Lakeland, TN and Rose Sidebottom (Jim) of Collierville, TN; three sons, Dennis Kreshock (Dorothy) of Reading, PA, David Gann (Lorie) of Henderson, TN and Christopher Gann of Malvern, AR; thirteen grandchildren, Taylor Gann, Christian Sidebottom (Ashley), Lori Ramsawack (Matt), Jennifer Quigley, Ginger Sexton (Joe Alan), Joseph Kreshock, Andrew Kreshock, Elizabeth Kreshock, Elizabeth Otero, Naomi Montgomery, Nathan Gann, Blake Gann, and Brooke Gann; and nine great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Landen, Aiden, Patrick Winn, Joseph, Sebastian, Julian, Jayden, and Benjamin.



Funeral Services for Ms. Taylor will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Dale Willis, a minister at Quail Ridge Church of Christ, officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Ms. Taylor will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Matt Ramsawack, Christian Sidebottom, Aiden Ramsawack, Taylor Gann, Landen Ramsawack, Blake Gann, Joseph Kreshock, and Nathan Gann.



The family requests that memorials be directed to Quail Ridge Church of Christ, 6364 Egypt Central Road, Bartlett, TN 38135 or the American Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.



Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at

Mamie Annette Taylor1933 – 2020Mamie Annette Taylor, age 86, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, and former resident of Jackson, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday afternoon, June 10, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.Annette was born September 25, 1933, in Fayette County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late James Alex Taylor and Pearl McNabb Taylor. She was a graduate of Fayette County High School in 1952 and was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse at West Tennessee Transitional Care for many years. Annette was also a homemaker throughout her life and resided in Jackson for 30 years before moving to Memphis 14 years ago. She was a member of Quail Ridge Church of Christ in Bartlett, Tennessee and she enjoyed reading her Bible and going to Bible study groups.Ms. Taylor is survived by two daughters, Charlotte Hennessy (Dr. Steven) of Lakeland, TN and Rose Sidebottom (Jim) of Collierville, TN; three sons, Dennis Kreshock (Dorothy) of Reading, PA, David Gann (Lorie) of Henderson, TN and Christopher Gann of Malvern, AR; thirteen grandchildren, Taylor Gann, Christian Sidebottom (Ashley), Lori Ramsawack (Matt), Jennifer Quigley, Ginger Sexton (Joe Alan), Joseph Kreshock, Andrew Kreshock, Elizabeth Kreshock, Elizabeth Otero, Naomi Montgomery, Nathan Gann, Blake Gann, and Brooke Gann; and nine great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Landen, Aiden, Patrick Winn, Joseph, Sebastian, Julian, Jayden, and Benjamin.Funeral Services for Ms. Taylor will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Dale Willis, a minister at Quail Ridge Church of Christ, officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Ms. Taylor will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Matt Ramsawack, Christian Sidebottom, Aiden Ramsawack, Taylor Gann, Landen Ramsawack, Blake Gann, Joseph Kreshock, and Nathan Gann.The family requests that memorials be directed to Quail Ridge Church of Christ, 6364 Egypt Central Road, Bartlett, TN 38135 or the American Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store