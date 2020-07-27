Mamie Louise Helm Gates, 99, was born in England, AR, on June 15, 1921, and grew up in the Memphis area. She was a woman of God who led by example with her loving, gentle spirit. Mamie loved being a homemaker, which also allowed her to serve and encourage others. She instilled values of loyalty, family, God and church into her family.



The daughter of Albert Oscar Helm and Ada Berry Helm, Mamie was one of twelve children. She leaves behind her only living sibling, Alvin Ray Helm (Charline).



Mamie is preceded in death by her husband of almost of 67 years, Carl Joseph Gates and their daughter, Rita Jane Gates. She leaves behind her children Carla Gates Davis, Sandy Gates Oster (Rick), Dianne Gates Figueroa (Carlos), her grandchildren and great grandchildren Tripp Davis, Jeff Davis (Gretchen, Coleman, Caleb, and Naomi), Ginger Davis Anderson (Sierra), Molly Oster, Grant Oster (Kristen, Daniel and Natalie), Brad Oster, Neal Figueroa, Joey Figueroa (Meleah and Jack), and numerous nieces and nephews.



Mamie was a longtime member of Highland St. Church of Christ. In her later years, she attended Germantown Church of Christ.



Although Mamie had put much thought into her funeral service with favorite hymns, scriptures, and the participants, in light of the current pandemic, there will be a private interment for immediate family only.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Mamie to: St. Jude, Ministry for Theological Education, or Methodist Hospice.



A special thank you to Methodist Hospice Residence for the loving care they gave our mother for the last month of her life.

