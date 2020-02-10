Home

Marcellus Marvelle Love

Marcellus Marvelle Love Obituary
Marcellus Marvelle Love, 51 passed February 7, 2020. Owner Of Love Improvements.

Visitation, Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-6 pm at Joe Ford Funeral Home,
Funeral Service: 12 Noon on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Community Of Believers Church, 7395 Stateline Road, Olive Branch, MS 38654. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery Midtown.

He leaves four daughters, India Brown, LaQuiesha Love, Chyna Love, Dallas Lawrence, three sons, Justin Love, Dorin Love, Montana Love, step-mother Mildred Thomas, three brothers, Michael Thomas, Pechone Love (Lisa), Tracy Tyus, nine sisters, Marsonette Williams, Angela Love, Kenna Thomas, Kim Cole (Joe), Thelma Pointer (Damion), Angela Guy, Anita Thomas, Princess Thomas, Toneka McCain, aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 10, 2020
