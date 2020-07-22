Marcia Daniel Tyler unexpectantly passed away July 13; she was 74. Marcia grew up in Memphis and graduated from Hutcheson High School. She attended Stephens College and Memphis State University. Marcia worked many years at Outdoors, Inc., and was loved by everyone she met. Her gregarious life was infectious. She will be missed by all the lives she has touched over the years. Marcia's strong Catholic faith guided her through many of life's difficult times.



Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, Hal J. Daniel, Jr. and Margaret Wardlaw Daniel, along with her brother, Hal J. Daniel III. Her loving family includes her sons, Robert Butler (Diane), and Paul Butler, and her daughters, Hillary, Lucia, and Sophie Strauss, her brothers, Watt Daniel (Bonnie) and David Daniel (Lori) and seven grandchildren.



A private family burial is planned.



Contributions in honor of Marcia Daniel Tyler can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Association or American Parkinson's Association.



