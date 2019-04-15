Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Bass Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret (Holcomb) Bass

1934 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Margaret Holcomb Bass went to be with our Lord April 11, 2019. She was born January 8, 1934, in Longview, MS to Marvin and Mary Holcomb.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Billy Bass, her parents, and one brother, George Holcomb.



She was a Godly mother devoted to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was happiest when surrounded by her children and grandchildren.



She earned her Bachelor's Degree from University of Mississippi and her Master's Degree from University of Memphis; retired Home Economics teacher for Shelby County Schools and Memphis City Schools; a member of Brunswick FCE.



She was a member of Leawood Baptist Church fifty-six years where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and GA's.



She was an excellent seamstress and an amazing cook, an avid reader and loved being outside working in her flower garden; was a dedicated fan of Ole Miss and U of M football and basketball.



She is survived by her children, Cheryl (Mike) Wilbur, Steve (Lisa) Bass and Brian (Bridget) Bass; grandchildren, Justin Wilbur, Jessica (Stephen) Pickett, Brandi Smith, Stephanie (Shawn) Allred, Cory (Hailee) Bass, Jake Bass, Courtney Bass, Blake Bass and Brandon Bass; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary (James) Montgomery.



Family will receive friends on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Leawood Baptist Church 3638 Macon Road, Memphis beginning at 11:00 a.m. followed by her funeral service at 12:00 noon. Burial will be in Valley Grove Cemetery, Pontotoc, MS.



Memorial gifts may be made in her name to Leawood Baptist Church 3638 Macon Road, Memphis, or .



