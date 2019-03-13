Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Cannon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret "Aunt Margaret" Cannon

Margaret Ann Cannon, known to everyone as "Aunt Margaret", age 65, a resident of Somerville and wife of Phillip Cannon, Sr., departed this life Sunday afternoon, March 10, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.



Funeral services for Mrs. Cannon will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. John Ed Watkins, pastor of Mercy's Bridge Church in Somerville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery in the District 15 community. Arrangements are provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville.



Margaret was born May 22, 1953, in Somerville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late J.D. Sprayberry and Mary Cornelia Davis Sprayberry. She was a graduate at Fayette-Ware High School in Somerville and was a lifelong resident of the Fayette County area. She was a homemaker throughout her life and was a member of Mercy's Bridge Church in Somerville. "Aunt Margaret" will be remembered for being a people-person who made friends easily. She loved the special times she had with her family and friends.



Mrs. Cannon is survived by her husband who she married December 5, 1970, Phillip Cannon, Sr. of Somerville, TN; her daughter, Christy Cannon of Somerville, TN; two sisters, Joyce Cannon (Cecil) of Somerville, TN, Nancy Henry of Stanton, TN; and her brother, Johnny Sprayberry (Wanda) of Somerville, TN.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Phillip Cannon, Jr.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Roy Scroggins, Cecil Cannon, Jr., Terry Hughes, Michael Sprayberry, James Cannon III, Carson Whittemore, Trey King, Daniel Harwell, Junior Sanders and Jacob Sanders. Honorary pallbearers were J.C. Shubert and James Cannon II.



The family requests that memorials be directed to The West Cancer Center, 7945 Wolf River Boulevard, Germantown, TN 38138.



