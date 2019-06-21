Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Crews Warren


1919 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Margaret Crews Warren Obituary
Margaret Crews Warren went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 19, 2019 just shy of her 100th birthday. Mrs. Warren was the widow of Bryce Warren.

She is survived by her daughter who loving cared for her, Peggy Rowan (John); her three grandsons of whom she was so proud, Adam (Kristin), Andrew (Hannah), and Seth; and three great grandchildren whom she adored, Olivia Margaret, William Bryce, and Ava Marie.

The family would also like to thank Veronica and Verlean from Crossroads Hospice for their loving care. Visitation will be Tuesday June 25, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Independent Presbyterian Church, 4738 Walnut Grove with a memorial service at 2 pm in the chapel.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to IPC or Evangelical Christian School soccer program.
Published in The Daily Memphian on June 21, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.