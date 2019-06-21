Margaret Crews Warren went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 19, 2019 just shy of her 100th birthday. Mrs. Warren was the widow of Bryce Warren.



She is survived by her daughter who loving cared for her, Peggy Rowan (John); her three grandsons of whom she was so proud, Adam (Kristin), Andrew (Hannah), and Seth; and three great grandchildren whom she adored, Olivia Margaret, William Bryce, and Ava Marie.



The family would also like to thank Veronica and Verlean from Crossroads Hospice for their loving care. Visitation will be Tuesday June 25, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Independent Presbyterian Church, 4738 Walnut Grove with a memorial service at 2 pm in the chapel.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to IPC or Evangelical Christian School soccer program.