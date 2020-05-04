Or Copy this URL to Share

1934 – 2020

Our beloved mother Margaret E. Witham passed away in her Hickory Withe, Tennessee home on April 30th, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Her four children and her twin sister were by her side as she passed peacefully and without pain.



She was born on November 19, 1934, and grew up in the Binghamton area of Memphis. On September 18, 1954, she married George F. Witham, who died on July 14, 2016.



She was also predeceased by her Mother, Grandmother, Brother and sister, three nieces, and a nephew, and her greatly loved dog Lucy.



She is survived by her four children: daughters, Lily Witham and Kim Witham-Fridlund (Gerry), both of Portland OR, sons, Frank Witham of Yelm, WA and Glen Witham (Laura) of Hickory Withe, grandsons Miles Handley of Memphis, Charlie Fridlund of Portland OR and Guy Witham of Lansing, MI and her twin sister, Mary R. Astin of Hickory Withe.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fayette County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 44, Rossville, TN 38066, as Mom loved animals.



