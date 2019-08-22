|
Margaret (Peg) Elizabeth Hileman, 71, of Bartlett, TN passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 surrounded by her family and Pastor.
Peg was born in Birmingham, AL on April 29, 1948. She graduated from Harrison High School in 1966 in Evansville, IN. Peg was a dedicated employee of Catherines Ladies Apparel for 30 years. Peg was a loving wife and mother who always put her loved ones first. She enjoyed retirement and traveling with her husband. Peg dedicated all of her spare time to her daughter and grandsons. She never missed any sporting events or special occasions involving her grandsons and was always their biggest and loudest fan.
Peg was a genuine Christian woman who lived her life by the word of God and was ultimately responsible for her grandsons' salvation and involvement in the church. She enjoyed going to the movies, shopping and going out to eat with her family. Peg also enjoyed being with her best friends, and they were a huge part of her life. She loved people and never met a stranger. She talked to everyone wherever she went.
Peg is survived by her husband of 47 years, Larry R. Hileman, daughter, Elaine M. O'Neal and husband, Brian A. O'Neal of Memphis, TN, brother, Phillip Scott Southerland of Atlanta, GA, grandchildren, Ian Anthony, Nathan Ray, and Adam Logan O'Neal of Memphis, TN and many nieces and nephews.
Peg was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert L. and Martha L. Southerland and brothers, Hubert L. Southerland III and Alan Boyd Southerland.
The visitation will be at Trafalgar Village Baptist Church on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in Memphis, TN.
Services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation, (901) 685-0723.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 22, 2019