Margaret Emily Isbell Waggener January 26th, 1937 - September 21st, 2020. 83 years old, born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee. Her parents were George and Margaret Isbell. She was in the class of '55 at Messick. She then married the love of her life, Richard Waggener in December 1956.



She is survived by her two sons Robert Waggener, George Waggener, three grand children Nickolas Waggener, Hope Calgogero, Ashley Waggener-Cutchins and eight great grandchildren.



Her achievements in life where her family whom she cherished. She will be missed considerably. She was a very kind and gentle woman with a heart so big.



She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Waggener and her two sons Lloyd Waggener and Richard W. Waggener.



Her service is October 15, 2020 at 2:30 PM graveside at Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store