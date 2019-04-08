Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Henegar Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Louise (Liles) Henegar

1932 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Margaret Louise (Liles) Henegar, 87, of Memphis, TN, entered the presence of the Lord on Friday, April 5, 2019. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones.



Margaret was born on February 13, 1932, to Lucian and Louise Liles in Atoka, TN. She grew up on her family's farm in Tipton County, TN, surrounded by her eight siblings. After graduating from Brighton High School she moved to Memphis, where she met her husband, Emmitt Henegar. The two were married on February 20, 1955.



"Big Momma," as her grandchildren called her, was a little lady with a big heart. She spent her life caring for others, raising a family she was very proud of and working for years as a caregiver at Underwood Methodist Church Daycare. Margaret always made time to stop and visit any who were sick or in the nursing home, and she loved spending time with her family. She made sure everyone had a full belly and a shoulder to lean on. She was a woman filled with strength, wisdom, laughter, and, most of all, love. Her grace and presence brightened the lives of everyone who knew her.



Margaret was a charter member of Kingsway Christian Church in Memphis, TN, where she remained an active member for the rest of her life. She was a woman of strong faith and raised her family to trust and serve God.



Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Emmitt J. Henegar. She is survived by her sister Patricia Headin of Brighton, TN; daughter Lynn (Don) Anderson of Jacksonville, FL; daughter Jane Henegar of Memphis, TN; son Robert Henegar of Memphis, TN; son Rev. Thomas (Kellie) Henegar of Centralia, IL; and seven grandchildren: Ashley (Daniel) Plummer, Ryan (Josh) Anderson, Hannah (Alex) Krog, Heatherlee Anderson, Abigail Henegar, Connor Anderson, and William Henegar.



Margaret's family would like to thank Methodist Hospice for the excellent, compassionate care she received for more than two years.



The family will receive friends from 12-2pm, on Sunday, April 14, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Pky. Bartlett, TN 38133.



Memorials in Margaret's honor can be sent to Kingsway Christian Church, 7887 Poplar Ave., Germantown, TN.