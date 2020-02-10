Home

Margaret Scott "Sissy" McDaniel


1946 - 2020
Margaret Scott "Sissy" McDaniel Obituary
Margaret Scott McDaniel (Sissy), 73 passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020.

Margaret was born August 6, 1946, the daughter of the late John and Louise Scott.

She was a graduate of Treadwell High School class of 1964. She retired from the University of Memphis. Ms McDaniel was a member of Highland Heights Methodist Church in Memphis, TN. She enjoyed art and gardening, she loved her pets Peanut and Bailey.

She is survived by her brother Jon P. Scott (Cathleen) of Sherman Oaks, CA and a sister, Jan S. Helm of Eads, TN, and one niece Tiffany Scott-Sidoti of Las Angeles, CA, great-nephew Cameron Sidati of West Hills, CA and great niece Madison Sidati of Moorpark, CA

Visitation will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 12:30~2:00 p.m. at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East on Whitten Road. Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m.

The family requests that memorials be sent to the or the Fayette County Animal Rescue (FCAR) or your local animal shelter. Forest Hill Funeral Home-East 901-382-1000
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 10, 2020
