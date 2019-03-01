Resources More Obituaries for Margie Johnson New Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margie Bell Johnson New

1947 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Margie Bell Johnson New, age 71, a resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday morning, February 28, 2019.



Funeral Services for Ms. New will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. John Ed Watkins, the pastor of Mercy's Bridge Church in Somerville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Hood Cemetery in the Warren Community. A visitation for Ms. New will be from 12 to 2 P.M. Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.



Margie was born June 16, 1947 in Somerville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Floyd Johnson and Beatrice Howard Johnson. She received her education at Parks School and was a member of First United Pentecostal Church in Somerville. She was employed as a childcare provider for many years and was a lifelong resident of Fayette County. Margie enjoyed going to yard sales, tending to her flowers and working in the garden.



Ms. New is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Hughes (Billy) of Whiteville, TN, Leslie McClendon (Donnie) of Williston, TN; two sons, Bobby Sayles (Lisa) of Golden, CO, Robby Sayles of Whiteville, TN; her brother, Harold "Butch" Johnson (Debbie) of Linden, TN; twelve grandchildren, Aleia Sayles, Cory Sayles, Michael Hughes (Caitlin), Megan New, Stephen New, Kaci Jennings (Cody), Travis Hughes, Amy New, Chelsea Hughes, Jacob Hughes, Clara McClendon, Jesse McClendon; and twelve great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Wesley New; three sisters, Kay Minton, Mary Ann Cannon, Dorothy Blair; and two grandchildren, Lisa Sayles and Hunter Hughes.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Donnie McClendon, Charles Jenkins, Jacob Jenkins, Lee Johnson, Phillip Miles and Bobby Lynn Miles.



The family requests that memorials be directed to the Fayette County Chapter of the , c/o Christine Parks, 402 Midland Street, Somerville, TN 38068.



