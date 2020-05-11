Margie H. Wilson
1931 - 2020
Margie H. Wilson, 89, of Bartlett, TN passed away May 8th, 2020.

Margie was an active member of Bartlett Woods Church of Christ. She loved her grandchildren. They were the only thing that would make her smile as her dementia progressed.

She was born February 7th, 1931 in Enid, Mississippi to the late John and Ruby Havens.

Margie is survived by her children, Malinda Ferrell (Todd), Mike Wilson; grandchildren, Wes Wilson, Chris Wilson, Autumn Sterling; great-grandchildren, Brena Jones, Logan Wilson, Callie Wilson, Ryan Sterling, Adler Howell, Colsen Sterling on the way; and her sister, Peggy Justice (Jimmy).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ave Maria, 2805 Charles Bryan Rd, Bartlett, TN 38134 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 699 Oakleaf Office Lane, Memphis, TN 38117.

The family would like to personally thank the staff at Ave Maria for the great care of Ms. Wilson.

Due to the COVID restrictions a private service will be at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Daily Memphian on May 11, 2020.
