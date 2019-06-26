Services Collierville Funeral Home 534 West Poplar Collierville , TN 38017 (901) 853-2628 Resources More Obituaries for Margie Hayden Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margie Jean Hayden

1930 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Margie Jean Hayden, 88, of Germantown, passed from this life Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born November 5, 1930, in Fancy Farm, KY to the late Olie and Kathleen Elliott Goatley.



Mrs. Hayden was a member of the Air National Guard and a retired R.N.



After graduating from St. Joseph's Infirmary in Louisville, KY Margie had a wonderful career as a dedicated nurse for 40 years. She was a wonderful mother who enjoyed volunteering at her home parish, her children's schools and her community. She loved to travel, play bridge and watching her beloved Kentucky basketball. She never met a stranger and had many friends.



She is survived by her daughters; Julie Hayden Meadows (Mark), Dr. Jane Hayden, Kate Hayden Marconi (Jim), son; Bill Hayden (Laurel), brother; George Goatley, eight grandchildren; Madeline, Maria, Marc Anthony, Brooks, Madison, Hayden, Jack and Beau.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; E. L. "Billy" Hayden and eight siblings.



The family will receive friends, Friday, June 28, 2019, at 10 AM with a funeral mass at 11 AM all at Collierville Church of the Incarnation.



