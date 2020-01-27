|
Margie Lynn Bell, 76, of Bartlett, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters after a short battle with cancer.
Margie was the daughter of the late Mozell Newell and William Abram McLemore of Jackson, TN, sister to the late William Ralph McLemore of Jackson,TN, Betty J Lewis Of Lavinia, TN and Samuel L. McLemore of Lavinia, TN.
Born in Lavina, Margie was class valedictorian of Trezevant High School class of 1961. She moved to Memphis and spent 53 years in the insurance industry before retiring in 2017. She was an avid and long time member of The Memphis Bop Club.
Left to cherish her memory, are her daughters, Sherry James (Jeff) of Tuscaloosa, AL, Annette Parish (Chris) of Collierville, TN, and Janette Wenger (Stefan) of Denver, CO. She was the proud grandmother to Hunter James (Abby) of Birmingham, AL, Jared James of Tuscaloosa, AL and Amelia, Graham and Will Wenger of Denver, CO.
Visitation with her family will be on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 1:00~2:00 pm with her service following at 2:00 pm at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East 901-382-1000
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 27, 2020