|
|
|
Margie Mae Gresham Norwood, 84 years old and wife of Earl Thomas Norwood, entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday morning, March 22, 2020. Margie began her battle with a cancer diagnosis in April 2016. Her almost four year battle with cancer has ended, and she is now healed. She has seen the face of Jesus! She was a faithful wife, mom of two boys, and Nana to her two grandchildren.
Margie was born on October 14, 1935, in Hickory Flat, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents, Preston Cleveland Gresham, Sr. and Lucy Mae Box Gresham, two brothers, Preston Cleveland Gresham, Jr., Leon Levitha Gresham, and a sister, Evelyn Beatrice Gresham Thompson. Margie is survived by her husband of 62 years, Earl Thomas Norwood, two sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas Norwood (Jennifer) and Tim Norwood (Terri), and two grandchildren, Emily Linden Norwood and William Timothy Daniel Norwood, and one brother, Everette Paschal Gresham.
Margie grew up in Hickory Flat, MS and accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior when she was a little girl. Throughout her life, she said that was the best decision she ever made.
Margie was an excellent basketball player in high school, and Earl said that some people described her as being as "quick as lightning." Margie and Earl were married for 62 years (63 years on May 26). They met at Northwest Community College when Margie was a Freshman, and Earl was a Sophomore. They became friends, and it developed into a romance. They dated for three years. Margie then attended and graduated from Blue Mountain College on May 26, 1957. Margie received her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education at 11 am that morning, and she received her MRS degree at 3 pm that afternoon (when she married Earl.) It was a busy day!
Margie began her teaching career in August 1957 with the original Shelby County Board of Education. She then enrolled in Graduate School at the University of Mississippi in 1962. After attending night classes and summer school, she graduated with a Master's Degree in Elementary Education in August 1964. She later taught at Mt. Pisgah School, moved to Chimneyrock Elementary School when it opened, and later was hand-picked to go teach at Lakeland Elementary School when it opened – and that is where she completed her teaching career when she retired several years ago.
Margie and Earl were members of Bartlett Baptist Church for many years. They moved to Bellevue Baptist Church back in the 1970s. For many years, Margie volunteered as a church hostess throughout the years at Bellevue. Prior to Margie's illness, she and Earl were active members of the Truthseekers Sunday School class. Both loved the excellent teaching by Virgil Stoneking, and they loved fellowshipping with their friends.
Nana loved and adored her two grandchildren. She was blessed to see Emily graduate from the University of Memphis Loewenberg College of Nursing in May 2018. She is now a Registered Nurse (RN) in the Emergency Department at Lebonheur Children's Hospital here in Memphis. Will is in the process of completing his second year in Engineering Technology at the University of Memphis.
Margie and Earl were fortunate to travel to a lot of places during their marriage. Both said in recent weeks that there most memorable trip was with their church when they went to the Holy Land in January 2018.
Margie would want to remind you that if you do not personally have a relationship with Christ, you need one. He will comfort you. He will guide you. He will get you through the storms. He will forgive you. He will save you. Come to Jesus! Even in her final days in the Hospice House and in the midst of this chaos and uncertainty we are all living through these days, she would remind us that God is still in control. He will sustain us. God is faithful. God has been with all of us every step of the way.
Without any doubt whatsoever, God has clearly shown His presence, grace, peace, comfort, and love to Margie and the entire family. God is good...
Given the current national conditions and the family's concern for the health and well-being of others, there will be a private graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery on Saturday afternoon, March 28, 2020. Plans are to include friends and family and to hold a Celebration of Life Memorial Service to honor Margie at a later date.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 26, 2020