Marianne H. Jameson, 90, went to be with the Lord July 7, 2019. She passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. She was a long-time member of Bartlett United Methodist Church, enjoyed needle point, sewing, traveling and spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She was affectionately known by her grandchildren as "MeMe".



She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl H. Hampton and Marie Johnson Hampton; a brother, E.H. Hampton, Jr.; sister-in-law, Martha Hampton, and sister-in-law, Nancy Hampton.



She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Jim Jameson; daughter, Gail Jenkins (Jack); grandsons, James Bruno (Robin) and Corey Bruno (Judy); great-grandchildren, Emma Rose Bruno and Steven Ledezma; brother, James Hampton; brothers-in-law, Alfred Jameson (Margaret Ann) and Wayne Jameson (Sarah); sisters-in-law, Evelyn Jameson and Jane Sellers, as well as several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. with funeral services on Sunday, July 14, at 10 a.m. all at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett, Tennessee 38133. Published in The Daily Memphian on July 10, 2019