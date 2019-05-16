Services Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 (901) 725-0100 Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit 2300 Hickory Crest Drive Memphis , TN View Map Resources More Obituaries for Marie Brindza Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marie Rosalie (Baiunco) Brindza

1939 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Marie Rosalie Baiunco Brindza

October 12, 1939 - May 11, 2019

Marie passed peacefully with her family present after a long illness. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Edward R. Brindza and her children, Katherine B. Schrader, Marc A. Brindza, and Susan A. Brindza, son-in-law Dr. Lawrence F. Schrader, daughter-in-law Marlene M. Brindza, and grandchildren Davis Childers, Callie Childers, and Griffin Childers.



Marie's greatest joy was being a mother and homemaker, and her grandchildren adored their "Grandy". She was the only child of parents Angelo and Katherine Baiunco, who immigrated from Sicily. Marie started her own business in Philadelphia's Mainline and became successful and well known for her unique style of gourmet cheesecake. She will be missed by many friends and family, and all whom met her. Her family is very grateful that God chose them to be her family.



Friends are cordially invited to share memories and refreshments on Friday, May 17th at Memphis Funeral Home located at 5599 Poplar Avenue from four o'clock until eight o'clock in the evening. The Christian Funeral Mass is to be offered at Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit, 2300 Hickory Crest Drive in Memphis beginning at noon on Saturday, May 18th, where Father Albert Kirk will serve as celebrant. Following mass, the family invites those in attendance to share in an Italian reception. Published in The Daily Memphian on May 16, 2019