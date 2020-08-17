, age 80, departed this life Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville, Tennessee.Marie was born on March 20, 1940 in Bellerose, New York, the daughter of the late Bruno and Meta Bartnick. She received her education in New York and was in operations in the financial industry for 45 years. She enjoyed gardening and watching her nephews playing sports, but most of all spending time with her family.Miss Barnick is survived by her nieces, Cindy Klein (Eric) of Moscow, TN; Karen Mariutto (Gene) of Saint Augustine, FL; three nephews, Ron Bartnick (Karen) of Palm City, FL, Reverend Paul Bartnick (Colleen) of Zephyrhills, FL, Glen Bartnick of Lake Placid, FL; and one sister, Martha Pabst of Saint Augustine, FL. The loves of her life were her great nephews and nieces, Nicklaus, Tyler, Carson, Andrew, Amanda, Megan, Melissa, Marie, Luke, Savannah and her dog Buddy who meant everything to her. She was preceded by her parents and her brother, Henry Bartnick.