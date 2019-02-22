Resources More Obituaries for Marily Hughes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marily Davis Hughes

1939 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Marily Davis Hughes of Memphis, Tennessee passed peacefully on February 20, 2019 at Allen Morgan Health Center at Trezevant Manor.



Marily Sue Davis was born on January 8, 1939 in Jackson, Mississippi, the daughter of Sue Heggie Davis and Berle Marvin Davis. She attended Murrah High School, followed by Southwestern at Memphis (now Rhodes College), where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa. While at Southwestern, Marily was elected as senior class officer, Chi Omega sorority president and a campus "Beauty."



After graduation, Marily married the love of her life, Dr. Allen Holt Hughes. They spent two years in Kansas City, Missouri, where they made lifelong friends while Allen did his residency. Since that time, they have made Memphis their home.



In addition to teaching advanced math at Hutchison School and serving as a pension plan administrator for Burleigh, Dunger, Cochran and Sorsby, Marily's primary focus was volunteerism. She served as Junior League of Memphis president, Little Garden Club president, Garden Club of America board member, Tuesday Study Club president and Chickasaw Garden Club president. She was actively involved at Calvary Episcopal Church. She received numerous awards for her volunteer work. Marily also loved her book clubs and Sewing Circle, comprised of her dearest friends.



Marily's passions included her family, travel, reading and spending time at their vacation home on Greer's Ferry Lake. She particularly enjoyed cooking (from simple to gourmet) and entertaining, for which she was well known. Outdoor interests included snow skiing, walking, hiking, tennis and gardening.



She is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Allen; Allen Holt Hughes, Jr. (Shelly); Catherine Hughes Huffman (Dick); Laurie Barnett Hughes; grandchildren Mary Catherine Hughes (Jordan), Caroline Hughes, Allen Hughes III and Will Huffman; and her sister, Virginia Davis Dale (Johnny).

The family of Dear, as she was affectionately known by her grandchildren, would like to thank all of the wonderful caregivers who have been so kind and supportive over the last year. Special thanks to nurses Chantel Hogan and Glenda Westbrook.



Visitation will be on Monday, February 25, from 5 pm to 7 pm; the funeral will be on Tuesday, February 26, at 11 am. Both take place at the Church of the Holy Communion in Memphis.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Church of the Holy Communion (4645 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, TN 38117), the Little Garden Club (222 Belhaven Street, Memphis, TN 38117) or the .



