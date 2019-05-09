Services Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery 5668 Poplar Avenue Memphis , TN 38119-0885 (901) 767-8930 Resources More Obituaries for Marilyn Andereck Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marilyn Andereck

1930 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Marilyn Andereck, age 88, of Germantown, Tennessee, passed away on May 6, 2019. She was born on November 15, 1930, in Bigelow, Arkansas.



She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-one years, Dwain Andereck.



Marilyn is survived by three children; Mike Andereck (Wendy), of Germantown, Tennessee, David Andereck (Cynthia), of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and Cheryl Turk, of Brighton, Tennessee; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and a sister, Margaret Lowry, of Fort Meyers, Florida.



Marilyn was a strong and courageous woman who not only had faith in God but lived her life the way God would want all of us to live. She was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church where she sang with the Chancel Choir for many years along with the First-Generation Singers.



Marilyn loved to bowl, watch the Atlanta Braves and was an avid supporter of University of Memphis Tigers Athletics.



Services will be Friday, May 10th at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 10 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Graveside services celebrating her life will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery.



Donations in her memory are requested to be given to the music fund at Christ United Methodist Church.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119 (901) 767-8930. ""A Fitting Farewell for Everyone"". Published in The Daily Memphian on May 9, 2019