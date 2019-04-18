Resources More Obituaries for Marilyn Laycook Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marilyn Laycook

1928 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Marilyn Austin Laycook, age 90, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.



Born in Kilmichael, Mississippi, Marilyn came to Memphis in 1946 and attended Draughon's Business School. After completing courses in secretarial skills and bookkeeping, she went to work for Prudential in Memphis in their mortgage department. When they moved that department to New Orleans, she helped train her replacements in New Orleans. She then went to work as a bookkeeper for McGee Oil in Memphis.



After her son, Pat was born she stayed at home to raise her family. As a member of Schoolfield United Methodist Church, she frequently helped in the church office and was a paid secretary or part-time secretary for many years. She served on many different committees, was a member of the women's group, and a member of the Builders Class Sunday school class.



She enjoyed sewing, ceramics, cross-stitching, embroidery, crocheting, fishing, cooking, and taking care of her family.



When her husband was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, she administered his medication on a strict schedule. His doctor attributed part of his coping with Parkinson's to her timely dispensing of his assorted medications.



In the last 2-3 years, she began coloring with colored pencils and crayons. She took great pride in all of her pictures and was always ready to show family and friends her latest accomplishments. She even completed some during her almost 6 months of hospice care, and the employees at Rainbow Rehab and Healthcare and Methodist Hospice enjoyed looking at her pictures of flowers and animals.



Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James Laycook Sr.; Brother and sister-in-law W.A. and Iona Austin.



She leaves behind her two sons, Pat Laycook (Ava) and Jim Laycook (Phyllis); Sister, Lane Lutz (Ed); Grandchildren, Brenda Ayers (Clay), Rachel Laycook of Santiago, Chilé; Great Grandchildren, Knox and Penny Ayers.



The family will receive friends Friday, April 19 from 9-10 AM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens. A service celebrating Mrs. Laycook's life will follow at 10 AM.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Laycook family. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.