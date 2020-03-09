|
Marilyn Lumpkin
1955 – 2020
Marilyn Ray Simmons Lumpkin, age 64, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, and wife of the late Paul Allen Lumpkin, departed this life Sunday morning, March 8, 2020, at her residence.
Marilyn was born December 4, 1955, in Fayette County, Tennessee, the daughter of Inez Kee Simmons and the late James William Augustus Simmons. She was a graduate of Fayette Ware High School and was married on August 13, 1970, to Paul Allen Lumpkin who preceded her in death on December 16, 1998. She was a lifelong resident of the Somerville area and of the Christian faith. Marilyn was employed as a bookkeeper for the Fayette County Health Developmental Center in Somerville before her retirement.
Mrs. Lumpkin is survived by her daughter Rachel Inez Lumpkin of Somerville, TN; her son, Jimi Lee Lumpkin of Somerville, TN; her mother, Inez Kee Simmons of Somerville, TN; two sisters, Bonnie Holt of Somerville, TN, Wanna Watson of Somerville, TN; her brother, James Simmons of Somerville, TN; and two grandchildren, Laila Lumpkin and Christopher Tibbs.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Lumpkin will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Kevin Treadway of Somerville officiating. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery at Williston. A visitation for Mrs. Lumpkin will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.
The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 9, 2020