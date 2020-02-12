|
Marilyn Ruth (Geers) Fountain, 90, died on February 10, 2020, at the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, TN surrounded by her family. Born April 26, 1929, to Bertha Lohman Geers and Edgar Geers in Quincy, IL, Marilyn graduated from Quincy High School in 1947 and worked for International Harvester where she met her late husband, Bill Fountain. They married on September 19, 1953, and lived briefly in Quincy. They moved extensively throughout the Midwest before retiring in Hot Springs Village, AR in 1988. Bill proceeded her in death in 1994.
Marilyn was a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a devout Catholic and faithful communicant throughout her life. She leaves to cherish her memory and to carry her legacy: son Michael, Gladstone MO; son Scott and daughter-in-law, Nada, Memphis, TN; son Bruce, Omaha, NE; grandchildren Alexandra (fiancé Jeremy Crooks); Blakely; Nicholas; and Benjamin; great-grandchildren Madeline and Chase as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Nathan; daughter-in-law Kim; and brothers Don Geers and Ken Geers.
Marilyn will be remembered for her boundless compassion, tenderness, fierce loyalty and independence. She was an amazing mother and role model who taught her sons and daughters-in-law how to cook, clean and sew like her German/Scandinavian ancestors. She loved adventure, traveling, reading, praying, gardening, crafts, golf, dancing and laughing. She was a worrier, but tough as steel when dealing with life's real challenges. She kept up with current events and politics, and was quick to speak her opinion yet was respectful of other's views. She was admired for her grace, elegance, and graciousness. Her presence is already sorely missed.
A private funeral mass will be held Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Germantown, TN. Marilyn donated her body the Medical Education and Research Institute for the benefit of others. She will be interned in Hot Springs Village, AR.
Donations may be directed to the Baptist Memorial Health Care Foundation or the .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 12, 2020