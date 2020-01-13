Home

POWERED BY

Services
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn (Roll) Thomas

Send Flowers
Marilyn (Roll) Thomas Obituary
Marilyn Roll Thomas, 61, passed away January 7th, 2020, with her devoted husband, Andy, of 43 years by her side. Marilyn was a 1976 graduate of Memphis Central "THE" High School. Marilyn was exceedingly generous and giving of herself to her entire family. Marilyn was a gracious wife, a loving mother to Molly (Stephen) Kent and Abby Thomas, and a doting MaeMae to her grandchildren, Lucy and Clark Kent. Marilyn is survived by an abundance of family and friends who adored her.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -