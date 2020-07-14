Marilyn Y. Faulkner, 81, of Olive Branch, MS passed away July 13th, 2020.



She was born to the late Lyman and Marian Young in Jackson, TN on December 24th, 1938. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie "Jack" Faulkner.



She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family and Jesus. She was a strong prayer warrior, loved others, and always wanted to pray for others. Marilyn would always check up to see God worked.



She is survived by her son, Drew Faulkner; her daughter Katie Faulkner Box; and her grandchildren, Dylan Faulkner, Taylor Faulkner, and Emily Box.



Family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 on Thursday, July 16th at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. Services will follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at Memorial Park South Woods, 5485 Hacks Cross Rd, Memphis, TN.

