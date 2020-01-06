|
Marilyn Pounds Watson passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 2, 2020, at the age of 84. Marilyn was born on November 2, 1935, in Dyer, TN. Her mother was Monda Stewart Pounds Anthony and her father was William Harwood Pounds.
Marilyn spent most of her youth in south Texas and the area around Hot Springs Ark. After moving to Memphis, Marilyn married William A. (Bill) Watson II in 1968. Bill (who passed away in 1996) and Marilyn were proud supporters of the University of Memphis football team and had basketball season tickets. Marilyn and Bill were members of Colonial Country Club for well over 60 years and Marilyn enjoyed learning and playing golf through the years. Marilyn was an avid bridge player and attained the level of "Master".
Marilyn leaves behind two children, James Joseph (Jim) Watson of Melbourne Australia and Monda Lynn Watson of Dallas, Texas. Marilyn also leaves behind two stepsons, William Andrew (Andy) Watson III of Nashville and his wife Patti and Samuel Parks (Parks) Watson of Memphis and his wife, Sue Ellen. Grandchildren Val and Mary Walker of Nashville and Brantley, Lachlan and Caelan of Australia. And five great grands.
A celebration of life gathering for family and friends will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119.
In lieu of flowers, Bill and Marilyn were active supporters of MIFA.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 6, 2020