Marilynn Sue Kirby
Marilynn Sue Kirby (neé Beliew), age 78, passed away peacefully at her home on June 1, 2020. Marilynn was born in Flint, Michigan, and grew up in Paragould, Arkansas before moving to Bartlett, Tennessee where she resided until her death. She is survived by her husband, Joe Kirby; her daughter, Tara Kirby, her son-in-law, Doug Rowland, and her grandson, Liam Kirby; her brothers Larry Beliew and Avery Beliew, and their families.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember her are invited to contribute to a charity of their choice in her name.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
