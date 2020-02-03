|
Marion Frances Wylie, 91, of Memphis, TN, died on January 28, 2020.
She was born on June 9, 1928, in Yorkville, Tennessee to the late Gerald Wiley & Kitty Peevyhouse Wiley. She grew up on the family farm, graduated from Yorkville High School and moved to Memphis.
She was an avid member of the Church of Christ. She loved gardening and nature and in her younger days was an avid bowler. Frances loved music and dancing, and she and her sisters were a trio who sang at events around the Yorkville area. Crossword puzzles and reading were her quiet hobbies. In her early forties, she began a working career that included receptionist at E.H. Crump Insurance; assistant buyer of silver, crystal, and china for Dillards; property management; and real estate agent.
She was the proud mother of Carolyn Wylie (Norman) Haslun of New York, New York. Frances was born to be a grandmother; she loved children and the elderly. Her grandchildren are Bryan (Sara Gioanola) Justice of Metato, Italy and Paris, France and Kimberly Myrick (David) Barnwell of Greensboro, North Carolina; and great-grandchild Cooper Barnwell who called her "GG". She was also beloved by her 24 nieces and nephews who called her "Aunt Frankie".
Along with her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her daughter Marilyn Wylie Sanders; brothers Ewing, Raymond and Gerald Wiley; and two sisters Juanita Simpson and Helen Bowman.
Family and friends will gather on Sunday, February 2 from 12:30 p.m. until funeral services begin at 2:00 p.m. all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. Burial will be on Monday, February 3 at 10:00 a.m. at Memphis Memory Gardens Cemetery, 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Road, Memphis, TN 38134.
Memorials in Ms. Wylie's name should be sent to .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 3, 2020