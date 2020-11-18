Marion "Butch" Parker

1943 – 2020

Marion "Butch" Parker, age 77, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Shelia Parker, departed this life Monday afternoon, November 16, 2020 at his residence.Butch was born November 15, 1943 in Oxford, Mississippi to Clarence and Wilma Parker. He lived there until the age of 12 and then moved to Memphis where he graduated from Oakhaven High School. He attended Memphis State University off and on for three years. He began his career at the United States Postal Service in 1965 and retired after 42 years plus, many moves and promotions in 2007. After retirement, he did not slow down after joining Bellevue Baptist Church, finding his love of Jesus, serving in Bible study classes, deacon, usher, Bible study teacher, going on many mission trips, and his passion for prison ministry and became an ordained minister.Butch was an avid sports fan, playing baseball, basketball, football, golf, and fastpitch softball in the Memphis area. He was selected as an All American Short Stop for fastpitch softball in 1975 and won the Memphis Publinks Golf Championship in 1974. He was inducted into the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame in 1994.He wants to be remembered for his love of The Lord and serving Him. Proverbs 27:17 - "Iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another."Mr. Parker is survived by his wife, Shelia Parker; three children, Rodger (wife, Tammy), Marnie (husband, Phil) and Barry (wife, Jami); his mother-in-law, Louise Arnold; eight grandchildren, Ashley, Lane, Madison, Morgan, DJ, Blake, Braxton and Zoe; two great-grandchildren, Maliyah and Anna; two brothers, John F. Parker (wife, Kathy) and Robert A. Parker (wife, Susan); and his sister, Wilma Beeler (husband, Jerry).Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be DJ Ford, Braxton Hankins, David Dillion, Jerry Cockrell, Sidney Poole and Brent Danielson.