Marjorie June Black Eanes took her flight to heaven on September 27, 2020. Margie was born on September 25, 1928 in Memphis, TN. She graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic High School in 1946. She lived out her Catholic faith every day through performing Corporal Works of Mercy at every opportunity. She loved children and always made time for fun with them. "Mimi" will be truly missed by those whose lives she touched.



Margie was preceded in death by her parents, James and Zola Black, husband, Edwin Eanes, son Michael Eanes, sister, Dorothy Benson and a great-grandchild, Charlie Hanus.



She is survived by her children Mark Eanes (Debbie), Mary Sell (Duane), grandchildren John Eanes, Scott Eanes, Theo Sell (Lauren), Ben Sell, Margaret Hanus (Patrick), great-grandchildren Mason, Ethan and James Sell.



Visitation will be held on Monday, October 5 at 1:00 pm at St. James Catholic Church, 4180 Leroy Avenue in Memphis, with Funeral Mass at 2:00 pm. The burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.

