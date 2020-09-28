Marjorie Gurley Williams, 83, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away September 24th, 2020.



She was a lifelong faithful member of the church of Christ.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James Williams and her sister Gretchen Eaton.



Marjorie is survived by her son, Gary Williams and his wife Tammy; her daughter Lisa Dukes and her husband David; her grandchildren, Ashley Goode and her husband Timothy, Brad Williams and his wife Rebecca, Amy Williams; and her great-grandchildren, Will Goode, Taylor Goode, and Elijah Williams.



Memorials may be made to the Tennessee Children's Home.



A graveside service will be at 11:00am on Monday, September 28th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.

