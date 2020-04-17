|
Mark Shinall
1963 – 2020
Mark Allen Shinall, age 56, resident of Mason, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday afternoon, April 16, 2020 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.
Mark was born on October 15, 1963, in Marked Tree, Arkansas, the son of Harvey Gene Shinall and Bonnie Beth Hogan Shinall. He was a 1982 graduate of Wooddale High School in Memphis and had been a resident of the Mason area for over 30 years. He was a member of the Arlington Assembly of God and employed in sales with Expedited Freight Systems (EFS) and Fleet-Tech Transportation Services (FTS) in Memphis. Mark was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Mr. Shinall is survived by two daughters, Amber Shinall of Covington, TN and Abby Shinall of Mason, TN; his parents, Gene and Bonnie Shinall of Mason, TN; three brothers, Chad Shinall of Georgia, Ron Shinall of Arkansas and Randy Shinall of Mason, TN; two grandchildren, Chesley and Alaina; and one granddaughter soon to arrive, Karma.
The family requests that memorials be directed to the Arlington Assembly of God, 11056 U.S. Highway 70, Arlington, TN 38002.
Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 17, 2020