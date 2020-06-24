Mark Anthony Traughber, 67, died June 20, 2020, at Saint Francis Hospital Bartlett.



Mark was born December 13, 1952, in Nashville, Tennessee to the late M. Douglas and Lurlyne Traughber. He is preceded in death by his sister, Carol Denning, and brother, Michael Traughber. He is survived by his beloved wife Robin of 39 years, son Corey (Jan) Traughber, and grandsons Joseph and Matthew Traughber.



Mark was a renaissance man in the truest sense of the word. He could play the guitar and piano beautifully, cook a gourmet meal from scratch, and could build or fix anything around the house or a car. He retired from FedEx after 41 years. He made a lasting impression on all that he met. He smiled from his heart, laughed from his belly, and loved with his entire soul.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to First Responders Children's Foundation or a no-kill animal shelter of your choice.



