Mark Edward Johnson, 72, of Horn Lake, Mississippi departed from this life on July 9, 2020, at the State Veterans Home in Oxford, Mississippi. Born on September 16, 1947, in Owensboro, Kentucky; Mark was a son to the late Wayne Edward Johnson and Delores Tanner Johnson.
Mark, a United States Army Veteran, faithfully served his country during the Vietnam Conflict. His flawless service record and accolades define the type of soldier he was. Mark received the national defense service medal, mechanics badge with bar, and the sharpshooter medal. Upon his return to civilian life, Mark found a career in the heating, cooling, and ventilation industry. As a self-employed man, Mark worked for thirty-five years before retiring. He loved antique cars, especially restoring them and bringing them back to life with his mechanical skills. Mark, a member of Colonial Hills Baptist Church, believed in the Lord and His promise of eternal life.
Mark leaves behind a loving family to carry his memory in their hearts for the remainder of their days; wife, Regeanna Arthur Johnson; son, Wayne (Sandy) Johnson of Walls, Mississippi; two stepsons: Richard (Erica) Massey of Horn Lake, Mississippi; Tony Massey of Lewisburg, Mississippi; step-daughter, Melissa (Michael) Roberts of Hernando, Mississippi; eight grandchildren: Cody Johnson, Dillon Johnson, Denver Massey, Tony Massey Jr., Shawn Massey, Devan Massey, Blake Roberts, and Levi Roberts; one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne Edward Johnson and Delores Tanner Johnson, and a sister, Jane Larson.
The family received friends on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 1:00 PM-2:00 PM at Parker Memorial Funeral Home in Bruce. A funeral service remembering Mark's life took place on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Parker Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Fletcher Moorman officiating. Terry Arthur, Cody Johnson, Denver Massey, Richard Massey, Tony Massey, Tony Massey Jr., and Michael Roberts carried Mark to rest in the Poplar Springs Cemetery.
Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce and Vardaman is honored to serve the family in helping make arrangements remembering Mark's life.
