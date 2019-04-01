Resources More Obituaries for Mark Gray Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mark Gray

Obituary Flowers Mark Gray, 68, died March 20, 2019.



Mark Anthony "Tony" Gray was born in Memphis, TN on April 22, 1950 to Theodosia Gray and Larry Brazley.



Mark attended Douglass School for 12 years and graduated in 1968. He began his career with Tennessee Valley Authority in Memphis, TN. He later went on to become a car salesman for Chrysler. He was currently employed at Brookdale Chrysler Jeep in Brooklyn Park, MN where he worked for 25 years. Mark learned the sport of golf at an early age.He was one of the first African Americans to integrate Audubon Park Golf Course in the 1960's. He loved to run marathons and fish in his relaxing time.



Mark leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, two children; Timothy A. Gray (Katharina) of San Antonio, TX and Tonique Z. Gray of Memphis, TN; a dear friend of 10 years, Deborah Weston of Elk River, MN; two brothers, Jerry Gray (Vickie) and Ronald Gray; three grandchildren, Amanda, Tonique, and Tamika; three great grandchildren, Amari, Danielle, and Daniel; three aunts, Geraldine Gray-Sykes, Vashti Brazley Powell, and Ardelia Cagnollatti; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Mark was preceded in death by his grandmother whom he loved dearly, Estelle Gray, his father, and two sisters; Sandra Bady and Karen Carter. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 1, 2019