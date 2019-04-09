Resources More Obituaries for Mark Shaw Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mark Howard Shaw

1959 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Mark Howard Shaw, age 59, a resident of Jackson, Tennessee, and husband of Crystal Denise Gordon Shaw departed this life Wednesday evening, April 3, 2019, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.



Funeral Services for Mr. Shaw were held at 2 P.M. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Pastor George White officiating. Interment followed in the Somerville City Cemetery. Arrangements were provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville.



Mark was born October 3, 1959, in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Mary Ann Smith Shaw and the late Eugene Goff Shaw. He was a graduate of White Station High School in Memphis, Class of 1977, and was married October 1, 1988, to the former Crystal Denise Gordon, who survives.



His greatest gift was acts of service. You could always see him giving back to others. Mark was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed watching football, basketball, and baseball, but most of all, his favorite hobby was spending time with his grandchildren who were his livelihood.



Mr. Shaw is survived by his wife of 30 years, Crystal Denise Gordon Shaw of Jackson, TN; three daughters, Tracy Buckley of Memphis, TN, Angela Shaw of Memphis, TN, April Shaw of Bolivar, TN; his mother, Anne Shaw of Somerville, TN; his brother, David Shaw of Peachtree City, GA; and four grandchildren, Nathan Dixon, Jordyn Buckley, Aiden Shaw-Brown and Ada West.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Josh West, Caleb Crosnoe, Jordyn Buckley, Keith Gordon, Edward Shaw and Sam Shaw. Honorary pallbearers included David Shaw.



The family requests that memorials be directed to the church, charity or organization of the donor's choice.



Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 9, 2019