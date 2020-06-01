Mark L "Moose" Spencer was born on August 4, 1962, in Chicago, IL. His death was discovered on May 27, 2020, in Memphis TN.



He is survived by his father; Lowery G Spencer, daughter Stephanie M Spencer, siblings Mace Spencer, Michelle Hawkins, Nathan, and Daniel Edward's.



He hailed from Amarillo, TX, and Holly Springs, MS. He lived the majority of his life in Memphis, TN. He loved children and was everyone's favorite uncle. A child at heart until the end when cancer took him from us too soon. He will be fondly remembered, forever missed and greatly mourned.



Cremation managed by William's Funeral Home. Ashes will be scattered and his memorial will reside at Center Hill Cemetary in Olive Branch, MS.

