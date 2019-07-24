Mark McAlpine Wheeler, age 61, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. Mark served in the Marines for 17 1/2 years. He worked in quality control at Honeywell for the past 7 years. Mark enjoyed four-wheeling, camping, traveling, building, and being with family. He was a devoted husband to his wife Frances.



Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Wheeler. He is survived by his wife of 29 years Frances Wheeler, his father, Barclay Wheeler, a brother, Bruce Wheeler, four fur children, Charlie, Zena, Rose, and Shadrack, as well as many loving family and friends.



The family will receive friends from 1 pm until service time at 2 pm on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Pky Bartlett, TN 38133.



In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be sent to the .



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Wheeler family. Published in The Daily Memphian on July 24, 2019