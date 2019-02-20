|
|
|
Mark Steven Walton, 53, of Rossville, TN, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father Clarence Walton. Mark is survived by his mother, Veda Walton; his 5 sisters, Barbara Mott, Judy Willis, Vicky Montgomery, Christy Golden, and Lynette Walton; and his brother Kenny Walton.
Visitation will be held at Roller Family Funeral Home, 3651 Austin Peay, Memphis, TN, on Friday, February 22, 2019, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, with a funeral service immediately following. Interment will be at Walton Cemetery, Mantachie, MS.
Online condolences can be made at www.RollerFuneralHomes.com/Memphis.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More