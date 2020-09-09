Marsha Wulff

1943 – 2020

, age 77, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of the late Kurt Wulff, departed this life Tuesday morning, September 1, 2020 at Covington Care in Covington, Tennessee.Marsha was born August 6, 1943 in Miami, Florida, the daughter of the late Charles Edward Cowart and Dolores Machin Delgado. She was married for 38 years to Kurt Wulff and they were residents of Miami, Florida before moving to Oakland, Tennessee in 1982. She was employed as a secretary for many years before her retirement in 2008. Marsha was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church.Mrs. Wulff is survived by two daughters, Terri Wade of Orlando, FL and Kathy Shemwell (Tim) of Oakland, TN; her son, Kurt Wulff (Kirstin) of Memphis, TN; fifteen grandchildren, Austin Wulff, Ashleigh Wulff, Andrea Marquinez, Kayla Wulff, Kohl Wulff, Kelly Wulff, Kendyl Wulff, Kase Wulff, Klara Wulff, Kloe, Wulff, Kyleigh Wulff, Logan Shemwell, Luke Shemwell, Landon Shemwell and Lexy Shemwell; and her brother, Ralph Delgado. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and her brother, Charlie Cowart.