Home

POWERED BY

Services
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Resources
More Obituaries for Marshall Oser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marshall Scott Oser


1968 - 2019
Send Flowers
Marshall Scott Oser Obituary
Marshall Scott Oser, 51, was born on February 10, 1968, in Memphis and passed away on October 23, 2019.

He is survived by his two sons, Hayden, Zachary and his wife, Gayle Oser. He also leaves behind his parents Delores and Roland Oser, sister Lainie Oser, sister-in-law Tami Goss, mother-in-law Mrs. Carol Goss and father-in-law Dr. S A Goss and cousins.

Marshall graduated from Memphis State University with a B.A. Marketing Degree. In 1992 he joined J.I.M. Promotions as Sales Executive.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Baron Hirsch Congregation.

Services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Baron Hirsch Cemetery, 1523 S. Rozelle Street, Memphis, TN at 12:30 PM.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marshall's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.