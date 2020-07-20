Marsilee Whitten Carter, 94, of Memphis, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord July 17, 2020.



She is survived by her two daughters, Karen Pennington and Jeannine Neuen (Gary), grandsons David (Cindy) Neuen, Scott (Alicia) Neuen, Brian and Matthew Pennington, great grandsons, Addison and Bryce Neuen, and great granddaughters, Anna and Lucia Neuen.



She was proceeded in death by George W. Carter, her husband of 66 years, her parents, Leon and Alma Whitten, and brothers Leon Jr. and Neal Whitten.



Mrs. Carter was a life long resident of Memphis. She attended Snowden School, graduated from Central High School, attended Blue Mountain College in Blue Mountain, Mississippi, and graduated from Memphis State University with a major in English and minor in Music. She attended Union Avenue Baptist church where she met George in the Cradle Roll department. She was an active member of Eudora Baptist Church for 53 year where she loved singing in the choir, leading a primary children's choir, being a part of a knitting group, and fellowship with her women's Sunday School class. She was always creating art; from painting, ceramics, counted cross stitch, and knitting. She loved to share her talents - giving gifts to others.



The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 23 at Memorial Park Funeral Home. The funeral will begin at 11:00 a.m. Casual dress is requested. Masks are required. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. For those of you unable to attend the service, it will be live streamed.



The family requests that in lieu of flower, please send memorial contributions to Baptist Reynolds Hospice House, 1520 West Poplar, Collierville, TN 38017.

