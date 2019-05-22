Home

Martha Anita (Hill) Thompson


1932 - 2019
Martha Anita (Hill) Thompson Obituary
Martha Anita Hill Thompson
October 11, 1932 - May 21, 2019

Martha Anita Hill Thompson, 86, formerly of Gadsden, AL, passed away May 21, 2019, at Methodist Hospice Residence, Memphis Tennessee.

She is survived by her daughter, Marian and son, Bruce, daughter in law, Dyanna and granddaughter, Gracye.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, John and Kathleen Hill of Birmingham, AL, her husband, Ernest Lamar Thompson (WWII Veteran), two sisters Polly and Billie and brother J.D. She leaves her brother Tommy Hill (Joyce) of Birmingham, Alabama. Martha graduated from Jones Valley High School and worked for the Social Security Administration.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. with services following at 11 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, at Canale Funeral Directors, 2700 Union Avenue Extended, Memphis, Tennessee. Martha will be buried next to her husband in Gadsden, AL.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 22, 2019
