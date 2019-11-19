|
MARTHA ANN SHARP 1937-2019
Martha Ann Sharp died on Thursday November 14th, 2019 at the age of 82. Martha leaves her devoted husband of 60 years, Bobby Dwayne Sharp; her daughter, Cindy Sharp Perkins (Perk); and her granddaughter, Abigail Marie Perkins. Martha was preceded in death by her mother, Adeline "Granny" Yelvington; and siblings, Maggie Tapp, and Betty Garrison. She also leaves a host of extended family and friends who treasured her throughout her life.
Martha was born on April 17th, 1937 just prior to World War II and grew up in Mason, TN, graduating from Fayette County High School in 1955. Martha and Bobby were married in 1959 and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary; it was a big standing-room-only surprise party at the Butcher Shop in Cordova, TN, and couldn't have been more well-timed fun. Early on in life, Martha developed a lifelong love for the piano, which she taught herself to play by ear. She had a way of making people feel comfortable and accepted; somehow they always left feeling good about themselves. Martha had a unique calm and patience about her; she was a kind, generous and down-to-earth person. Unlike most, she never sweated the small stuff. Loyalty was also one of her standout traits; if a family member or friend ever found themselves in need, they could always count on Martha Sharp to be the first to their rescue.
Martha especially cherished that special time spent with family and friends. Above all, her family was the most important thing in her life; social gatherings and activities were her greatest joy. Martha will be deeply missed by all of her friends and loved ones; indeed, a life truly well spent.
Flowers and/or memorials may be sent to:
Highland Heights Presbyterian Church, 2855 Morning Sun, Cordova TN 38016 ph 901.385.9000
Funeral arrangements entrusted to:
Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation ph 901.685.0723
Services: FRIDAY November 22nd 2019
Visitation 4:00PM-5:00PM
Funeral Service 5:00PM
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 19, 2019