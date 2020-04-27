|
|
|
Martha Anne Johnson, age 63, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Hardin Medical Center in Savannah, TN.
Martha was born August 24, 1956, in Alton, Illinois to the late Willard R. Johnson and Rose Marie Storm Johnson. Martha was a well-educated and driven woman obtaining her Master's Degree in Gerontological Counseling. She put that degree to work for her working for many years as Administrator of several long term care facilities. Later she helped others plan for their future through her position in Insurance Sales. Martha was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Savannah, loved to be part of many charities, most recently donating her time and energy to the local food bank.
Martha is survived by her siblings: David Johnson of MS, Michael Johnson, of MS, Stephen Johnson of SC, Susan Johnson of TN, Andrew Johnson of FL, and Sara Johnson Oliver of TN. Martha is loved by her family and friends and will be dearly missed.
Cremation Society of Tennessee is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.cremationsocietyoftn.com
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 27, 2020