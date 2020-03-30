Home

Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Martha C. Bustamante


1932 - 2020
Martha C. Bustamante Obituary
Mrs. Martha C. Bustamante passed away on Sunday, March 29 in Memphis, TN She was born January 8, 1932 in Quezaltepeque, La Libertad, El Salvador to Mr. Jose Antonio Cevallos and Mrs Maria Luisa Ferman.

She studied at Colegio Maria Auxiliadora where she earned a secretarial degree in commerce. She went on to work at the Attorney General's office of El Salvador and the Instituto de Fomento Industrial, INSAFI.

In 1980, Mrs. Bustamante made her home in Memphis, TN with her family. She was a beloved member of her community and was extremely active in charities and medical missions through her church having traveled to Mexico and El Salvador to serve.

She was known for her warm and generous nature. She was a member of her church choir in the 1980s and helped families from Latin America receiving treatments and St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.

Mrs. Bustamante leaves behind many wonderful memories to those who knew her. She is survived by her children, Elsa Ortiz de Monge, Moises Ortiz, Rene Bustamante, and 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 30, 2020
